As provided for and mandated in Governor Andy Beshear’s earlier Executive Order (2020-969), and based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, Jackson County remains in the “red” (critical level). Therefore, Jackson County Public Schools must continue to suspend Traditional In-Person Instruction and continue with Remote/Virtual Learning for the week of December 14th through December 18, 2020.
We will continue to monitor the incidence rate map with hope that the numbers will decrease to an acceptable level on the metric.
Just a reminder that Christmas Break will be from December 21st through January 1, 2021. School will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021. We will communicate the instructional mode/s for student learning as soon as possible.
Everyone have a Safe and Merry Christmas Holiday!
