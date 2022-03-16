Just a reminder about the JCPS school calendar change. There will be school on Friday, March 18, 2022. Friday will be a student attendance/instructional day for Jackson County Public Schools.
editor's pick
Jackson County Schools Reminds Everyone that THERE WILL BE School on Friday
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Congressman Rogers' Statement on Zelenskyy's Congressional Address
- Jackson County Schools Reminds Everyone that THERE WILL BE School on Friday
- Jackson County Public Schools Make Masks Optional for Remainder of School Year
- Joan Wright Obituary
- Oscar Wilson Sr. Obituary
- Freddie Madden Obituary
- Deeds
- Fires, Gas, and Garbage
Most Popular
Articles
- Track is Back at JCHS!!!
- Pre-trial Conference for Sarabeth Shields Rescheduled Close to Trial Date
- Another Step Taken Toward the Homicide Trial of Lonnie Belt
- Deeds
- Jackson County Public Schools Are in "Green" (low level): Masks will be Optional Next Week (03/14/2022 - 03/18/2022)
- Governor Beshear Commissions Brian Murray as Kentucky Colonel
- JCHS Future Business Leaders of America Compete in Regionals at EKU
- Betty Sue (McQueen) Huff Obituary
- Valerie Jones Obituary
- Lady Generals Advance to 13th Region Final Four Before Falling to South Laurel
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.