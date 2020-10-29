Jackson County has seen a large number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the past week. 44 cases (33 confirmed and 11 probable) have been reported from Friday (Oct 23rd) through Wednesday (Oct 28). The incident rate as of October 28th is 39.7 per 100,000. (This is well above the threshold criteria of 25 per 100,000 to qualify as a Red Zone.)
As a result the school district has decided that students will return to Virtual Learning on Friday (October 30, 2020). The Red Zone designation is certainly going to remain intact once the numbers are reported Thursday evening so the District is fully expecting to return to Virtual Learning for the entirety of next week. The schools are taking additional steps to minimize the spread of the virus. The JCHS has shared the Virtual Learning Schedule on social media and cancelled a Lady Generals second round game in the 13th Regional tournament. The JCMS has cancelled basketball tryouts. These are difficult time and our school system is working hard to fulfill all their educational duties while simultaneously keeping the students, their families, and the community as safe as possible.
