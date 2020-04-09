Jackson County School's Family Health Care Tele-Health program is in full swing! This service is being offered free of charge to all community members. Right now, a lot of people are afraid to go to the Dr’s office or don’t have transportation. Some are uninsured and can’t afford it. An uninsured patient would only be responsible for the cost of any medication that might be prescribed.
If you're at home feeling ill, don't worry about driving out to see us. Contact School Nurse at (859) 474-1196 and she will get you connected to Heather the Nurse Practitioner. We can see students, families or anyone in the community. We are happy to answer your questions and assist to the best of our ability!
Sand Gap Elementary Nurse Scarlett McCollum Marks reported, “It’s a wonderful service that Gina Good, APRN from Family Health Care Association has brought to the school system. If kids are sick they come to me at school where I can assess them. After the assessment is complete we FaceTime the provider that we are working with that day and she gives me orders on what to do for them and the treatment they need and I call it in to the pharmacy. In addition, we can now do all this in the comfort and safety of anyone’s home as well. Moreover, this is not just for the school children at this time. We can see and treat anyone. Especially right now folks don’t wanna go to the dr offices. We can treat everyone . They will get in touch with me or one of the other school nurses that they need treatment and I will give them the office number which is 606-546-7777. They will then call the patient back through phone or computer depending on the patients set up and they will see them that way and get them taken care of. Telehealth is a beautiful thing. I absolutely love doing it. I’m the nurse at Sand Gap Elementary”
