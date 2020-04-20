Gov. Andy Beshear has directed school districts to continue providing distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year as Kentucky tries to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Department of Education and district leaders.
The governor held a conference call with school superintendents throughout the state Monday, after which KDE said school districts were advised to remain closed to in-person instruction through the end of the year.
Local district leaders will need to decide how to handle students' final grades and high school diploma requirements, and whether they'll allow parents to voluntarily hold back their student next year.
Pick up a copy of the Jackson County Sun this week or follow us on-line for specifics from Superintendent Mike Smith and how Jackson County schools will deal with this extraordinary circumstances.
