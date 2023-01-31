The Jackson County Sheriffs Office is asking for the publics help locating Timmothy Hobbs.
Timmothy was last seen by a family member around Fill Ups Gas and Grocery on December 26th, 2022. At that time Timmothy stated he was going to Richmond and declined a ride offered by a family member. Timmothy was walking North on Highway 421.
On January 28th, 2023 after nobody had seen Timmothy for weeks a missing persons report was filed and Timmothy was entered into a national data base as a Missing person.
Timmothy is about 5’ 11” tall and around 130 pounds. Timmothy has a scar on the left side of his nose and a mole on his chin.
We ask that you share this post so that it can reach as many people as possible and if you have any information to please contact us at 606-287-7121 or 606-287-9979.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.