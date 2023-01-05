Dodge Durango Burned and abandoned on Travis Creek Road.jpeg

A picture of the burned vehicle (probably a newer model Dodge Durango) that was discovered and reported on Travis Creek Road near New Zion, KY in Jackson County

Sheriff Daniel Isaacs and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are seeking information from the public regarding an abandoned vehicle discovered on Travis Creek Road in the New Zion/Turkey Foot area of the county on Wednesday (January 04th, 2023). The vehicle has been burned badly so it is impossible to determine the exact year and make; however, according to Sheriff Isaacs, it appears to be a newer model Dodge Durango.

Travis Creek Road Abandoned Vehicle.jpeg

Chief Deputy Zack Bryant investigates the abandoned vehicle on Travis Creek Road near New Zion

An individual traveling on Travis Creek Road reported it to the local sheriff's office.

If anyone saw anything, heard anything, or have any information that could possibly help please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's office at 606-287-7121.

