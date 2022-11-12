The officer from London PD who was laid to rest last week, brought out the very best in brotherhood from police officers all over the state and beyond. Regardless of the color of the uniform or the color of the skin, we are all brothers when it comes to a tragedy that takes the life of one of our own. Our thoughts and our prayers continue for the family of this brave officer and the department and community in which he served so well. Rest in peace.
By the time you read this article the election will be over and decisions made as to who will continue to lead us in the future. I appreciate all who voted and those who ran for the different offices. It is hard work to campaign for any office and it takes a lot of energy to meet and speak to the citizens regarding a campaign. Congratulations to the winners and best wishes for their future.
Last Saturday I had the opportunity to shake the hands of veterans at the Gray Hawk Landing Restaurant. The Patel family hosted a dinner in appreciation of the service of many natives of Jackson County who served our country so well in the military. Most of them are older, but I could still see the fire in their eyes when they speak of the service given for our country. I appreciate our soldiers and I applaud the effort of personnel who made a great dinner to honor our vets. If you see a veteran this week, thank them for their service. Thank you!
This is my last Christmas season as Sheriff of Jackson County and the last opportunity for us to STUFF THE CRUISER to make Christmas great for some special children in our county. For eight years the JCSO has worked with the good people of our county to make Christmas special for some needy children and their families. Nothing makes Christmas more special than to give to others. It is in the giving that we receive our greatest blessings! If you wish to help, you may drop off the gifts at the Sheriff's Office. We will wrap them and see that the children enjoy another great Christmas Season. God Bless
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to ninety-eight calls for service. We opened five criminal cases and investigated thirteen traffic accidents. We arrested nine individuals for various criminal offenses.
