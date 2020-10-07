Jackson County students returned to in-person instruction this week for the first time since last Spring. The incident rate of COVID-19 infections has been too high to assume the risk of gathering students, teachers, and staff together in a school building for extended periods of time. However, the incident rate for Jackson County is currently at a level (18.2 cases/100,000 as of Monday, October 05, 2020) that will permit in-person instruction provided that the schools adhere to all the safety precautions: temperature checks, hand washing & hygiene, masks, and social distancing remain the only tools available to decrease the risks of transmission of the coronavirus.
Last week Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, announced a change to the state’s recommendations for schools about what modes of instruction they should employ depending on the positivity rate of the county. Previously, if a school was in the “red zone,” the guidance was that they needed to get back to the “yellow zone” before reopening to in-person instruction.
“The color-coding system to guide schools as to what precautions they should take in a given week is intended to identify when the disease is particularly active in your community – the entire community – so the whole community can come together to do what needs to be done to improve the situation,” Dr. Stack said. “The one change we made is that if your county goes to red, you no longer have to go all the way back down to yellow to consider resuming in-person instruction.”
While Jackson County is experiencing a reprieve from the virus with the incident rate dropping the same can’t be said regarding the overall state of Kentucky. Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided an update Monday on the state of the coronavirus fight in Kentucky. “We are clearly now in an escalation. There is no doubt about it,” Dr. Stack said. “We are unfortunately now on an experiment here in the state of Kentucky to prove or disprove, in a manner of speaking, if our rural state will experience the same tragedies that have unfolded elsewhere. I think one of the tragedies that plays into this is, this is something that is at least theoretically in our control if we choose different behaviors.”
As of 4 p.m. Oct. 5, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 73,158 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 543 of which were newly reported Monday. Sixty-nine of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which nine were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 1 month old. “I believe that is the highest Monday, certainly in the last four weeks and by an appreciable amount,” the Governor said.
Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported five new deaths Monday, raising the total to 1,214 Kentuckians lost to the virus. “More cases equal more death,” the Governor said. “If we are more casual, as opposed to more urgent, we will lose more of our family and friends. It’s hard because you can’t see it, but it happens. If we aren’t strong, other people typically pay for it. Let’s be strong.”
As of Monday, there have been at least 1,539,707 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.69%, and at least 12,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. Gov. Beshear also stressed the continued importance of everyone wearing face coverings, calling it the single most important thing all of us can do to fight COVID-19. “This is our greatest and most important tool for getting back to everything we want to do,” the Governor said. “Do the right thing: Mask up.” Superintendent Mike Smith has also stressed to the residents in Jackson County that the key for students to remain in-person at school is to do the things as a community that minimize the risk of transmission and reduce the incident rate. Masks remain one of the best tools to accomplish this.
Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear said the rising number of cases is going to spark a response from government unless and until Kentuckians get the growth under control. “We cannot have repeats of last week. Last week was our single highest week in terms of positive cases,” the Governor said. “The week before had been the highest week, and we shattered that record.” Gov. Beshear said he would focus this week on stepping up enforcement on regulations put in place to protect Kentuckians during the coronavirus crisis. Businesses should not serve customers who refuse to wear a mask, the Governor said. “I think we have to do better, and we can do better,” the Governor said. “While it has been a challenge, when you look at just about any comparison across the country, Team Kentucky has done an incredible job.”
