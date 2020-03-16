Effective immediately, the paywall for The Jackson County Sun website has been lifted to help inform our readers with valuable updates involving the Coronavirus.
The staff at the Jackson County Sun are dedicated to being the eyes and ears for our community right now. We are going to do everything we possibly can to keep our community informed about closings, postponements and any thing else we will feel will effect the lives of our fellow citizens, families, neighbors and our community.
We are now offering our website as a platform for government agencies and businesses to make announcements as needed. You can contact us via Facebook, or email at advertising@jacksonsunky.com or phone at 606-287-7197. Stay tuned to our Facebook page as further announcements and updates will be coming.
