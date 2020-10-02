Jackson County Sun presents Rachel Hayes live on this week’s “Singin’ in the Sun.”
With a welcoming smile and a voice as strong and clear as mountain streams and sweet as mountain honey, Rachel Hayes brings her own sound and her own style to the songs she sings. At a mere 20 years old this Jackson County Native has already had more musical experience than many seasoned performers. You might say she was raised to it.
Rachel is the daughter of Shaun Hayes and Carla Parrett-Huff. Her grandparents on her mother’s side are Ed and Pauline Parrett. On her father’s side, her grandparents are Kay and Randy Hayes. Anyone whose been around the county for very long knows who Randy Hayes is and of his past position as guitarist for Keith Whitley.
He has always been part of the music scene, whether locally or nationally and, as his granddaughter, Rachel grew up in a musical tradition. “Growing up, I’ve been surrounded by music. I’ve been in my Grandpa’s recording studio my entire life, even recording songs from the time that I was eight years old,” said Rachel.
Given that influence you might expect Rachel to point to country music as her main influence but that’s not the case. As is true of her grandpa, Rachel has a very open and eclectic taste in music. “While I enjoy a diverse range of music,” said Rachel, “I would have to say some of my most prominent musical influences include Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks, and Amy Winehouse. Powerful vocals have always had the power to draw me immediately.” Rachel is capable of presenting a “powerful voice” herself and will be performing songs from cross genres, including country, gospel and even a little rock and roll. She will be accompanied by her Grandpa, Randy Hays, who has always supported and encouraged her to find her own voice and her own style.
For years stage fright got the better of Rachel and she was too anxious to perform in person but with the help and encouragement of family and friends and by finding her own inner strength and confidence, she has overcome that in the last couple years. She has performed at Jackson County High School, the Corbin arena and even a few places in Nashville. “I love singing and the emotions that come along with it, and I hope to perform at many more venues in the future.” One of the most powerful things about Rachel’s singing is, indeed, the emotion she brings to the songs she performs. She sings from the heart. Adding that to her strong clear voice is a combination that is sure to capture your attention and keep it.
Given the richness and complexity of Rachel’s talent, there is no doubt that her future hopes will be realized. We hope you will join us this Friday at 4:00 p.m. on the Jackson County Sun’s Facebook page for “Singin’ in the Sun” spotlighting Rachel Hayes with the accompaniment of her grandpa Randy Hayes. We think you’ll be pleased and entertained.
This will be our last segment of “Singin’ in the Sun” for this fall. We at the Jackson County Sun hope you’ve enjoyed it and we hope to do more such features in the future. Jackson County is full of talented people of all ages and we hope to be able to spotlight as many of them as possible as time goes by. We welcome your feedback and suggestions as to what you, our readers, would like to see in the future.
For now, pull up a chair today at 4:00 p.m., Tune in to the Jackson County Sun's Face Book page, lean back and enjoy some of the best music Jackson County has to offer. Kick your shoes off it you like, and stay a spell.
