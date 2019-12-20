10th Annual PRTC Classic

1 of 4

The 10th Annual PRTC Classic was held last weekend and provided a showcase for the student athletes in our local schools. Teams from Jackson County were victorious in all the game they played going 6-0. The JCMS 6th and 8th grade teams took care of business in this year’s PRTC Classic!

The 6th grade defeated Owsley County 55-32 in a terrific team effort! The 8th grade had to battle the entire game against Owsley County’s Freshman team, but were able to pull out the win with a big run late in the 4th quarter.

6th Grade

JCMS-55 Owsley-32

A. Gabbard- 23, K. Bowman- 10, B. Combs- 8, J. Ward- 5, T. Wilson- 4, M. McDaniel-3, B. Smith-2

8th Grade

JCMS-32 Owsley- 29

Z. Lakes-13, Ca. Cunagin- 10, T. Summers- 6, Co. Cunagin-2, Ja. Marcum- 1.

The Generals and Lady Generals also had a great weekend of basketball. The Generals starting the annual PRTC Classic competition by defeating Powell County with a final score of 97-76. They followed that up the next day with a hard fought victory against Owsley County by a final score of 67-61. Clay Akemon and Andrew Madden were selected as Player of the Game, respectively. The Lady Generals defeated Lee County (66-13) followed by a victory over Owsley County (65-62). Eden Lakes and Taya Davis were selected as Player of the Game, respectively.

The Generals and Lady Generals would like to thank the sponsors of the PRTC Classic. These included: Diamond Sponsorship: PRTC and Appalachian Wireless; Gold Sponorship: Garvin Baker, Magistrate - 3rd District, Brian Gabbard, Jailer, McCoy Law Office, Hometown Mart LLC (Owners - Phillip Wayne and Missy Akemon) and Jones Implement (Owner - Ramona Jones); Silver Sponsorship: Camaro Central (Richmond, KY), Duck Moore, Jackson Co. Clerk, Clint Harris, Family Court Judge (McKee, KY), Sav-A-Lot (McKee, KY), Allen Company, Inc (Clover Bottom, KY), Jackson County Bank (McKee, KY) and Platinum Sponsorship: Citizen’s Bank, Jackson Energy, Lakes Funeral Home (Owners - Conley Tyra and Blue Lakes), Linville Insurance Agency, Jackson County Times, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, and the Jackson County Sun.

Tags

Recommended for you