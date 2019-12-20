The 10th Annual PRTC Classic was held last weekend and provided a showcase for the student athletes in our local schools. Teams from Jackson County were victorious in all the game they played going 6-0. The JCMS 6th and 8th grade teams took care of business in this year’s PRTC Classic!
The 6th grade defeated Owsley County 55-32 in a terrific team effort! The 8th grade had to battle the entire game against Owsley County’s Freshman team, but were able to pull out the win with a big run late in the 4th quarter.
6th Grade
JCMS-55 Owsley-32
A. Gabbard- 23, K. Bowman- 10, B. Combs- 8, J. Ward- 5, T. Wilson- 4, M. McDaniel-3, B. Smith-2
8th Grade
JCMS-32 Owsley- 29
Z. Lakes-13, Ca. Cunagin- 10, T. Summers- 6, Co. Cunagin-2, Ja. Marcum- 1.
The Generals and Lady Generals also had a great weekend of basketball. The Generals starting the annual PRTC Classic competition by defeating Powell County with a final score of 97-76. They followed that up the next day with a hard fought victory against Owsley County by a final score of 67-61. Clay Akemon and Andrew Madden were selected as Player of the Game, respectively. The Lady Generals defeated Lee County (66-13) followed by a victory over Owsley County (65-62). Eden Lakes and Taya Davis were selected as Player of the Game, respectively.
The Generals and Lady Generals would like to thank the sponsors of the PRTC Classic. These included: Diamond Sponsorship: PRTC and Appalachian Wireless; Gold Sponorship: Garvin Baker, Magistrate - 3rd District, Brian Gabbard, Jailer, McCoy Law Office, Hometown Mart LLC (Owners - Phillip Wayne and Missy Akemon) and Jones Implement (Owner - Ramona Jones); Silver Sponsorship: Camaro Central (Richmond, KY), Duck Moore, Jackson Co. Clerk, Clint Harris, Family Court Judge (McKee, KY), Sav-A-Lot (McKee, KY), Allen Company, Inc (Clover Bottom, KY), Jackson County Bank (McKee, KY) and Platinum Sponsorship: Citizen’s Bank, Jackson Energy, Lakes Funeral Home (Owners - Conley Tyra and Blue Lakes), Linville Insurance Agency, Jackson County Times, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, and the Jackson County Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.