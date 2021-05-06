Jackson County Tourism will hold a meeting today, May 6th, at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Extension Service new meeting hall. (Old Dollar General Store).
A guest speaker from the Kentucky small business administration will be present to discuss entrepreneurship for the arts and how it can elevate Jackson County’s tourism base.
Other topics of discussion will be covered as well.
The Tourism Committee invites all interested parties to attend.
