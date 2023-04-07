The JCHS and JCMS track and field team braved the cold to compete at Leslie on Tuesday, March 28th. The Boys and Girls 4x800 teams shattered school records!
Girls 4x800 team - Madison Marks, Belle Shearer, Makynna King, Rayne Dalton ran a combined time of 12:06.61
Boys 4x800 team- Keiton Anderson, Merrick Rader, Lucas Dickson, and Malachi Shannon ran a combined time of 9:38.09
Girls 4x400 team - Belle Shearer, Madison Marcum, Teagan Dezarn, Brittany Slusher ran a combined time of 5:12.12
Boys 4x400 team - Lucas Dickson, Merrick Rader, Jake Collett, Malachi Shannon Ran a combined time of 4:15.95
Girls 4x200 team - Emily Summers, Brittany Slusher, Larkin Vaughn, and Teagan Dezarn ran a combined time of 2:08.47
Boys 4x200 team - Keiton Anderson, Elijah Shannon, Jordan Turben, and Lucas Dickson ran a combined time of 1:57.26
Girls 4x100 team - Larkin Vaughn, Teagan Dezarn, Emily Summers, and Brittany Slusher ran a combined time of 1:00.90
It was definitely not ideal conditions during this meet, but the Generals still produced some great performances and set 22 new personal records (PR).
100m: Brittany Slusher 14.55 PR, Madison Marcum 15.07, Elijah Shannon 14.23 PR and Jordan Turben 15.45 PR
200m: Brittany Slusher 30.75, Madison Marcum 30.97, Emily Summers 33.88, and Jordan Turben 31.90 PR
400m: Larkin Vaughn 1:18.00 PR, Jaden Wagers 1:34.22 PR, Lucas Dickson 1:00.93 and Elijah Shannon 1:06.93
800m: Belle Shearer 2:40.46, Madison Marks 2:59.73 PR, Makynna King 3:11.78 PR, Rayne Dalton 3:13.45 PR, Jaden Wagers 4:01.57 PR, Malachi Shannon 2:34.59 PR, and Merrick Rader 2:34.59 PR
1600m: Keyana Adams 6:45.98 PR, Makynna King 6:46.31 PR, Kasey Bowman 6:57.26 PR, Gabe Shannon 6:27.34 PR, Jared Rogers 5:34.80 PR, and Jake Collett 5:45.16 PR
3200m: Keyana Adams 15:14.43 PR
Shot Put: Peyton Coffey 29’-0”, Will Rose 25’-10.5”, Ben Rader 16’-10.5” PR, Serenity Bingham 19’-11.5”, and Madison Marks 17’-1.5”
Discus: Peyton Coffey 56’-11”, Will Rose 54’-7”, Ben Rader 36’-8”, and Serenity Bingham 47’-7”
Long Jump: Madison Marcum 12’-11”, Belle Shearer 11’-6” PR, and Emily Summers 11’-5” PR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.