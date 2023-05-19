Jackson County Wagon and Saddle Club hosts Annual Spring Fun Show
The Jackson County Wagon and Saddle Club had our annual Spring Fun Show Saturday it was a great success. The weather was beautiful in spite of the forecast that was given. We were truly blessed. The trailers and cars were rolling in. We were so excited to see so many trailers, horses, riders and spectators. We would like to thank every person who came out to either watch or show their beautiful horses.
We had every class sponsored and want to thank them all. We couldn’t have these wonderful shows without the support of all our awesome sponsors. Thank you to Golden Girls Stop N Shop, Whistle Stop, PRTC, Moore’s Grocery, Bethel Baptist Church, Dirty Deanz Excavating, Golden Bubbles Grooming, J-Byrd’s Hair Salon, Southside Sales, Bowman’s Baby Butt BBQ, Flat Rock Monument, The Chicken Hut, Strite’s Feed Store, Jackson County Bank, Friends of Eddie Hartsock, Lower Clover Farm Supply, J.C. Clerk “Duck” Moore, Lakes Funeral Home, Williams Contracting, Tackett Stables. Henley McIntosh Attorney, Vaughn’s Septic Services, Hidden Hills Stables, Ky Farm Bureau, Herman Johnson Memorial Group (Dottie, Jeanne, Faye, Laberta, Steve & Lois), Josh Maggard Logging and Firewood, Davis H Elliot Co Inc. and Jackson Energy Co-Operative.
A huge thank you to all the Jackson County Wagon and Saddle Club members who worked the show, our announcer Jason Bowman and our Judge Teresa Trya and Ringmaster James Steele. A shout out to two new members, Rodney Harrison and Jacob Ellis who worked the crowd to sell 50/50 tickets for Leon Kramer’s Family which has a five year old son that is battling cancer. The winner of the 50/50 raffle donated his half as well, he wouldn’t give his name. Thank you. New members Jagger Kaylor and his wife Tonya also had a huge basket they raffled off as well. We were able to raise $1,000.00 for this family.
We had a variety of vendor’s, The Jackson County Lady Generals Basketball team did an awesome job at the concession stand with very good food. Kellie’s Cookie Creations, Street Treats, Betty Jane’s Jams and Jellies as well as Angie’s Tack Shack. A special thank you to our Vendors.
Looking forward to our next show August 26th, Mark your calendars this will be a benefit show for Hospice. Can’t wait to see all the beautiful horses and smiling faces of the youth in our community on lead lines and riding their horses with pride.
