JCHS Generals Head Football Coach Nick Sizemore announced at the end of last week: “We are excited to announce that Jackson County is starting our very own YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE! This is exciting news for our football program as a whole. This league will be flag football only for 3rd and 4th graders from any school in the Jackson County District. It will be operational in the months of February and March with the students playing at the JCHS Football Field. Each player will be provided with a team jersey and flags. In order to participate the student must have an updated sports physical and their own cleats.
Coach Sizemore reported, “I’m excited to begin the next step of our football program with this flag football league. The youth in our community are important to invest in because they are next. These kids will one day become leaders, coaches, parents, etc, and my hope is that this league can encourage them to experience the lifelong lessons and true joy that the game of football has to offer. This league will be flag football only and will teach the basic fundamentals of football. Feel free to reach out to me with any questions you may have. We look forward to witnessing the next generation on the move and the growth of this football program.”
If you have further questions or perhaps you are interested in coaching please contact Coach Nick Sizemore at nick.sizemore@jackson.kyschools.us
