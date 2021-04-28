Jackson Energy has reported:
"We have received numerous calls today from members and non-members that someone is calling them claiming to be from Jackson Energy and they would be disconnected if they don’t pay immediately. Some has asked to press 1 to speak to a representative and make this payment. Jackson Energy does NOT call demanding financial information or payments in this manner. You can contact any of our Member Service Representatives at 800-262-7480 if you have any questions about your account from 730am-430pm, Monday - Friday."
