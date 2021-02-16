JC Sun Breaking News Snow
We currently have 26,000+ members without power in our service territory. We are working 24/7 to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. However, due to the extent of these outages, it could be several day for full restoration. We do have crews coming from other states to assist in our restoration efforts. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 for assistance. If you can make other arrangements to have heat, be sure to do that. Stay away from any downed lines that could be potentially dangerous.
Also, our phones, chats and emails are overwhelmed with outage reports. Please be patient as we will get to you, but our wait times are very long at this time.
Most of all -please stay safe.
 
 
