OUTAGE UPDATE - 2/17/2021 - 1:00pm
We currently have 16,000 members without power. We are continuing to deal with downed trees across the roads and power lines - in additional to a coating of snow - all making repairs extremely difficult.
We have more than 200 personnel in the field working today - all of Jackson Energy personnel, contractor crews, multiple distribution contractor crews from across Kentucky - in addition to crews from Georgia and Alabama. We are working in every county - and will continue to do so until service been restored...
We understand how frustrating and inconvenient being without power can be - and even though our crews will continue to work long hours today - please expect EXTENDED outages throughout the next few days. We want our members to be safe - so please take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of your family.
We can not give a predicted restoration time for specific outages or areas. We know that is a question everyone is asking - but unfortunately, we just can not accurately predict at this time. Please know that our crews, contractor crews and support crews will be working extended hours restoring service - and that is our mission until all service has been restored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.