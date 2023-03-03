Jackson Energy OUTAGE UPDATE: 3/3/23 - 7:00pm
Our region has taken a hit as we currently have 521 outages affecting 8,609 members all across our service territory. As of now, we have nine broken poles.
All available personnel are working and will continue to work throughout the night - however, restoration efforts are going to take time and will continue into tomorrow. Winds gusts are still high - and debris is on the roadways - so please be careful if you must get out on the roads. #BeSafe #springstorm2023
Photo: Gerard Lakes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.