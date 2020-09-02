When the energy goes out the Virtual Classrooms go dark! Early Wednesday morning JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported, "We are aware of a power outage in the Sand Gap community. Lessons will be available on google classroom once power is restored."
Shortly afterwards Jackson Energy reported, "The outage in Jackson County has been restored! The tree below was the culprit that caused this morning's outage. Thank you to all of our member affected for your patience - and to our crews for working safely and quickly to restore service. Be safe out there!" #jecworkingforyou
