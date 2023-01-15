JE Press Release

Jackson Energy 1st Class Line Tech Nick Freeman, is one of over 200 linemen working on the restoration effort to restore power to Jackson Energy members devastated by last week’s windstorm.

Our dedicated linemen

are doing all they can to restore power

March 6, 2023

An intense storm rolled across Kentucky on Friday evening bringing historic winds and hurricane-strength gusts with it, knocking out power to more than 14,000 Jackson Energy members. Jackson Energy is so grateful to our membership for their continued encouragement, support and patience. We recognize that for those still without power, it is a frustrating situation. We were formed to bring power to the last mile and when storms, like the one this past weekend, interrupt our ability to do so, we share in your frustration and are committed to doing whatever is needed to expedite power restoration.

While we are grateful that relatively few homes and businesses were damaged, the 10 hours of relentless high winds caused significant damage to our electric infrastructure resulting in over 60 broke poles and numerous spans of downed wire.

More than 200 field personnel are working to restore power, including mutual aid crews from multiple electric cooperatives from Kentucky and out-of-state including the following:

North Carolina:

Brunswick EMC

Four-County EMC

South Carolina:

Berkeley Electric

Tri-County Electric

Georgia:

Washington, EMC

Tennessee:

Holston Electric

Powell Valley Electric

Virginia:

Prince George Electric

Kentucky:

Cumberland Valley Electric

Licking Valley Rural Electric

Davis H. Elliott Company

W.A. Kendall & Company

These crews are working long hours but share Jackson Energy’s mission to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. As of Monday morning, power has been restored to all but 3,500 Jackson Energy members.

“At Jackson Energy, the safety of our members and employees is our number one priority.  We appreciate all of our crews continuing to work safely, yet diligently, to restore service to our members,” said Carol Wright, President & CEO.

If you are experiencing a new power outage, members are encouraged to call the automated phone system at 800-262-7480 or report the outage through the SmartHub app.

###

Recommended for you