Our dedicated linemen
are doing all they can to restore power
March 6, 2023
An intense storm rolled across Kentucky on Friday evening bringing historic winds and hurricane-strength gusts with it, knocking out power to more than 14,000 Jackson Energy members. Jackson Energy is so grateful to our membership for their continued encouragement, support and patience. We recognize that for those still without power, it is a frustrating situation. We were formed to bring power to the last mile and when storms, like the one this past weekend, interrupt our ability to do so, we share in your frustration and are committed to doing whatever is needed to expedite power restoration.
While we are grateful that relatively few homes and businesses were damaged, the 10 hours of relentless high winds caused significant damage to our electric infrastructure resulting in over 60 broke poles and numerous spans of downed wire.
More than 200 field personnel are working to restore power, including mutual aid crews from multiple electric cooperatives from Kentucky and out-of-state including the following:
North Carolina:
Brunswick EMC
Four-County EMC
South Carolina:
Berkeley Electric
Tri-County Electric
Georgia:
Washington, EMC
Tennessee:
Holston Electric
Powell Valley Electric
Virginia:
Prince George Electric
Kentucky:
Cumberland Valley Electric
Licking Valley Rural Electric
Davis H. Elliott Company
W.A. Kendall & Company
These crews are working long hours but share Jackson Energy’s mission to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. As of Monday morning, power has been restored to all but 3,500 Jackson Energy members.
“At Jackson Energy, the safety of our members and employees is our number one priority. We appreciate all of our crews continuing to work safely, yet diligently, to restore service to our members,” said Carol Wright, President & CEO.
If you are experiencing a new power outage, members are encouraged to call the automated phone system at 800-262-7480 or report the outage through the SmartHub app.
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.