Jackson Manor is now officially COVID-19 Free! They received the last negative test and they are ready to celebrate. Kevin Bryant, Jackson Manor CEO reported that next Friday June 12th at 3:00 pm there will be a drive thru parade at the Manor. Everyone is encouraged to decorate their car and come down and lay on the horn while passing by. Bryant asked that those wishing to participate in the drive-by parade to please come at 2:00 pm with a decorated car to be lined up. Bryant said, “We want everyone to celebrate this joyful occasion. So tell family, friends, and neighbors to come by and honk for this happy time. It is also with deep sadness; we remember the ones that we lost that cannot come to this celebration. Just know that they are in our hearts forever.”
Bryant added, “Also, we will be having speakers at 4:00, and if you want to visit your loved one, you can do so after the parade. Any questions call 606-364-5197 ext: 100 or 116.”
Signature HealthCARE provided a press release stating, “Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor has had a total of 67 positive COVID-19 cases, including 40 residents and 27 staff members. Our residents have since recovered and have been moved off the COVID-19 only unit. Of our 27 recovered staff members, 24 have returned to work, and their call remaining strong, are continuing to protect and fight against the virus that fought them. While CDC guidelines only require one negative test to deem a resident COVID-free, out of an abundance of caution and the utmost safety for all, Signature HealthCARE’s company standard is two negative tests. We believe that proactive protocol has resulted in our 100% COVID-Free facility. Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor believes a great deal of this success lies within the facility’s initiation of a facility-wide test-based strategy; testing all residents and staff after the first confirmed cases. This has since become the standard testing strategy for Signature HealthCARE. Additionally, the creation of a separate COVID-19 only unit at the facility has proven instrumental.”
“This has been a grueling fight that we have taken on relentlessly”, said Kevin Bryant, CEO and Administrator for Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor. “I couldn’t be more proud of our resilient and compassionate staff members. This has been a difficult and trying time for my patients, families and employees, however, at the end of the day, everyone knows Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor didn’t back down and isn’t backing down now.”
Not only is Jackson Manor COVID free, according to the latest report from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, Jackson County no longer has any active cases! This facility and our community has been through so much in the last couple months they deserve a celebration. Jackson County has been hit harder than most counties in Kentucky. Despite our small population size Jackson County ranks 25th in terms of the most COVID-19 cases. Jackson County has more cases than Madison County, Laurel County, or any other eastern Kentucky county. Since the first three cases were confirmed at the beginning of April 2020 our community has seen 61 residents contract the disease with 13 deaths resulting from COVID-19. Despite our grief and our loss the Jackson County community has every reason to be proud of the way we have risen to the occasion to deal with these hardships. Judge Gabbard said, "I can't brag on our community enough. Your outpouring of love and support for our people has been remarkable."
As of 4 p.m. June 8, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 11,476 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. The Governor provided updated information about coronavirus cases newly confirmed Sunday and Monday in Kentucky. On Sunday, 70 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. On Monday, 120 new cases were reported. “Both Sunday’s and Monday’s numbers are down, but we will have to be watching as this continues,” the Governor said. “Keep getting tested. Every week since the week of May 11, we’ve had over 40,000 tests conducted in the commonwealth.” The total number of reported deaths attributed to coronavirus stands at 472 Kentuckians. At least 3,359 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
