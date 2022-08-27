James A. Isaacs was born April 2, 1947 in Jackson County, KY and departed this life on August 9, 2022 at his residence being 75 years of age. He is the son of the late Gilbert Isaacs and Bessie (Clark) Isaacs.
James is survived by his sons Douglas Isaacs and wife Jennifer of Hyden and James Harold Isaacs and his wife Brenda of McKee. James was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Kaye Baker Isaacs and by the following siblings Willie Isaacs, Dorsie Isaacs “Dank Jr.” Janet Collins, Betty Jean Garrett, and Delores Johnson.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Private services were held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery. Pallbearers were Doug Isaacs, James Harold Isaacs, David Eaton & Kenneth Johnson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
