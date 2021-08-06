James Arthur Bray was born August 12, 1951 in Leslie County and departed this life Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence at the age of 69. He was the son of the late Aadron Bray & Phronia (Muncy) Roark.
James is survived by his brother, Charles Edward Bray and by nieces, Jennie Henson & Michael, Ardath Young, Losie Bowling, Nora Wagers and Pamela Wagers. By his great nieces Brandie Sizemore and Courtney Henson Mink and by a great great nephew, Wyatt Mink and by a host of other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his sister, Nance Wagers.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Scotty Jewel officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins & France Cemetery in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
