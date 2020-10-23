James Arthur King, age 77, of Williamsburg, OH passed away on October 10, 2020. He was born to the late Ben and Rosa (nee Barrett) King on Feb 17, 1943. He is survived by a son Joseph (Franziska) King, a daughter, Linda King, grandchildren – Askar King and Olivia King. He is survived by a brother Leonard (Doc) King, a sister Ruth Tincher and by several nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
James was preceded in death by brothers Isaac, Hubert, Dennis, Denver, Blaine, Earl, Paul and Darrell and by sisters Lydia Boggs and Lola Miles.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of their choice in honor of James King.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
