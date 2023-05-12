James Carl Wyrick, 81, of Richmond, KY passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday May 6, 2023. He was born on October 22, 1941 in Tyner, KY to Conley and Lillie Wyrick and was one of 10 children.
In 1960, after graduating from Tyner High School, he moved to Norwood, Ohio where he met his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Sutton, and started his career in the Packaging & Container Industry that spanned over 35 years. He received his degree in Industrial Management in 1968, and earned his Masters in Business Administration in 1989.
Jim was of the Baptist Faith and although his career required multiple relocations and extensive travel,he always served in his local church and considered his service both a privilege and a priority. He was an ordained Deacon and served in other roles including RA’s, Sunday School, Training Union, and youth leadership roles. He also served on many church committees, including several Search Committees.
After his retirement, he enjoyed golfing with family and friends, working in his yard and flower beds, doing small construction projects, and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. He enthusiastically enjoyed all the ballgames, soccer matches, dance recitals, art shows, Cub Scout events, choir performances, band concerts and marching band exhibitions. He was a proud, thoughtful and
supportive “Pops”.
In addition to his wife Carolyn, Jim is survived by his three children; Krista (Scott) Althauser, Kelly (Kogan) Brumfield, and James Wyrick, Jr., His five grandchildren; Meghan (Cory) Watts, Bradley (MacKenzie) Althauser, Katlyn Brumfield, Kimberly Brumfield and James “Cube” Carl Wyrick, III. and one great grandchild; Elizabeth Bush. He is also survived by four brothers, Dorsey Wyrick (Richmond, KY), Randall Wyrick (Nashville, TN), Gordon (Zandra) Wyrick (Mount Carmel, OH), and Jeffrey (Jackie) Wyrick, (Blue Ridge, GA). One sister, Janice McGeorge (Milford, OH) and one sister-in law, Linda Wyrick (Tyner, KY). .Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David Wyrick and Russell Wyrick, and sisters Geralee Wyrick and Barbara Gay.He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services for Jim will be held on Thursday May 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Oldham Roberts and Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Fort officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and will continue until time of service which will include Masonic Rites. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Althauser, Cube Wyrick, Cory Watts, Jarod Sutton, Jake Reynolds and Raul Peña.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice Care Plus 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475
The family wishes to express special thanks to Madison County EMS Services Station 3 personnel for all of their EMS support, Dr. Aktar and the Fresnia Kidney Care Center, Baptist Health Richmond ICU and Dialysis Nurses (Tina), and Hospitalists, Dr. Pais and Dr. Rose for their care and respect of our family and Dad during this difficult time.
