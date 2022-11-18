James Creech was born August 25, 1953, in Hamilton, OH and departed this life Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, at the age 69. He was the son of the late Raymond Creech and Betty Lainhart Mainous.
James is survived by his wife, Eva (Harris) Creech and by two children, Raymond Creech (Misty) and Felicia Robinson (Dwight Jr.). He is survived by a brother, Paul “Pete” Mainous. Also, by two brother-in laws, Gary Neeley and James Harris (Cindy) and a sister-in-law Gail and by his mother-in-law, Lula Lynch. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Dwight Robinson III (Keisha), Derrick Robinson, Dillion Robinson and Keaton Creech and by two great grandchildren, Dwight Robinson IV and Kendrick Robinson. Also, a nephew Jordan Mainous.
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his sister, Delores Neeley.
James was a member of the Egypt Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Eddy Judd and Charlie Murphy officiating. Burial to follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 11am Saturday.
**In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Lakes Funeral Home to help with expenses.
