James D. Isaacs was born July 18, 1938 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his residence in McKee, at the age of 84. He was the son of the late James Nathan & Isabelle Isaacs.
James is survived by son, Glenn & Teresa Isaacs of Richmond, and by his girlfriend of many years, Linda Cox of McKee. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Nicky Hayes, Shawn (Vicky) Isaacs and Nathan Isaacs and by two great grand-children, Miranda Bryant and Audrie Hayes. He was also survived by a brother, Wayland (Rita) Isaacs of Connersville, IN. and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Isaacs and by four sisters, Ester Gabbard, Irene Day, Bernice Lakes and Grethel Schoettmoer.
James was a retired from the Jackson County Board of Education as a bus driver. He was a member of the Wind Cave Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, January 2, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Wind Cave Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jack Daniels, Phillip Holliman, Lowell Cox, John Tompkins, Steve Holliman, & Todd Reynolds Honorary pallbearers: Roscoe Madden, Danny Webb, Joe Madden, Bill Lakes, Randy Isaacs, Ronnie Isaacs, Chet McCowan, Levi Cox, Shawn Isaacs. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
