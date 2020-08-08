James “Duke” Harrison was born January 29, 1952 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence, being 68 years of age. He was the son of the late Green & Ruby Harrison.
Duke is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Gabbard Harrison of McKee; his children, Jamie Lee (Misty Ann) Harrison, Lori Ann Cain, Amanda Melinda Sue Harrison all of Madison County and Patty King of Sand Gap who he loved as his own daughter. He is also survived by the following siblings, Darrell (Rebecca) Harrison of Sand Gap, Bobby (Nina) Harrison of Waneta, Terry (Betty) Harrison of Berea, Glenna Faye of Sand Gap, Sue Harrison of Sand Gap, Joyce Ann (Faron) Carl of Sand Gap and Donna Carpenter of Sand Gap. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Joshua Tyler Lee Harrison, Erica Shae Harrison, Savannah Rosey, Austin King and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Duke was also preceded in death by Shawn Harrison; brother, Berlin Harrison and sisters, Lorene Isaacs and Brenda Wellman.
Funeral service 3:00 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Burial to follow in the Harrison Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tracy, Mack & Terry Harrison, Justin Alcorn, Austin King and Faron Carl. Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Gabbard, Marvin & Darrell Harrison, Olivia & Jacob Alcorn and Dwayne Carl. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.