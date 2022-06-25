James Edward Smith was born March 19, 1952 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his residence in Annville at the age of 70. He was the son of the late Cloyd Smith & Molly (Miller) Smith.
James is survived by two children, Casper (Melissa) Smith of McKee and Sharon (Brian) Mullins of Annville and by one sister, Nellie Robinson of Tyner. He was blessed with three surviving grandchildren, J.D. Mullins, Tessa Smith, Cody Smith and six great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Smith; by a granddaughter, Sandra Paige Smith and by the following siblings, Freddy Smith, Albert Smith, Luther Smith, Harvey Smith, David Smith, Christine Williams, Lois Truett and Myrtle Brewer.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, June 20, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Mullins officiating. Burial to follow in the Mullins & Smith Cemetery in Annville. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
