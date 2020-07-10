James Hampton Jr. was born February 12, 1951 in Harlan County and departed this life Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, being 69 years of age. He was the son of the late James Hampton Jr. and Catherine (Gamble) Hampton.
James was the brother of Wanda Callahan, Barbara Selvey, Katherine Marie Hampton, Danny Hampton and Ronald Lee Hampton.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Pine Grove Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
