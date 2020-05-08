James Harry Murrell Jr. was born March 11, 1931 in Laurel County and departed this life April 29, 2020 at his residence, being 89 years of age. He was the son of the late Harry & Nannie (Morgan) Murrell.
James is survived by three children, Carri (Jamie) Byrd, Jeff Murrell and David Murrell and by a sister, Geraldine Jarvis. He was blessed with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his wife, Ada (Godbey) Murrell; by a son, Rick Murrell and by a brother, Donald Murrell.
James was a member of the Fairfield Church of Christ.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
