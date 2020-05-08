Obit Candles

James Harry Murrell Jr. was born March 11, 1931 in Laurel County and departed this life April 29, 2020 at his residence, being 89 years of age. He was the son of the late Harry & Nannie (Morgan) Murrell.

James is survived by three children, Carri (Jamie) Byrd, Jeff Murrell and David Murrell and by a sister, Geraldine Jarvis. He was blessed with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his wife, Ada (Godbey) Murrell; by a son, Rick Murrell and by a brother, Donald Murrell.

James was a member of the Fairfield Church of Christ.

A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Murrell, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you