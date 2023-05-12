James Hershel Hacker, age 76 of London, KY, formally of Jackson County passed away April the 29th, 2023 at Laurel Heights Nursing Home. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Tonda (Cowan) Hacker. One daughter, Carma (Hacker) Johnson and husband Conley Dean Johnson of London, KY. One granddaughter Kelsey (Johnson) Fields and husband Brandon Wayne Fields of London. One sister Janice (Hacker) Hall of Annville, KY. Two nieces, Kendra (Hall) Arthur and husband Randy, Tara (Hall) Clark and husband Mike. One nephew, Kevin Hall and wife Renee. Two great nieces, five great nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Maxie (Coffey) Hacker, one daughter, Delonda Lynn Hacker, one nephew Robert Wendell Campbell and one brother-in-law Clyde “Dorsey” Hall.
James Hershel was a devoted member of the Egypt Pentecostal Church of God. He was formally a Pastor of the church for five years. He was also a proud owner of Hacker’s Bargain Barn for many years. He loved fishing, camping, deserts, and his family. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral services for James Hershel Hacker will be conducted at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY on Wednesday, May the 3rd, 2023. The visitation will be 11:00 to 1:00 with the funeral to follow. The burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. Pastor Brian Thomas officiating. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.