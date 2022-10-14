October has a little bit of something for everyone. For some, it marks the beginning of sweater weather. If you are like me, I start my day with a light jacket in the morning and wish I had left it at home by the afternoon. Others see the blanket of leaves on the ground as a sign of the end of the harvest, as many local farmers have been working on getting their hay crop put away for winter feeding. For many, young and old, it brings the Halloween season into their homes. Lots of sugary goodies will be distributed to the children in the next few weeks. Many will be deciding what or who they would like to dress up as. I am confident there will be some mischief created here and there. For the most part, Halloween is harmless, but I am not the biggest fan of the demonic nature that the holiday holds. I love to see the kids receive their candy. I love to see the kids dressed up in some unique creations and begin their march around the community. The push to ‘fear’ is where I wish they would draw the line. We live in enough fear from the claws of reality in our world that a demon, goblin, witch, or vampire can seem like cuddly teddy bears compared to our real fears and worries.
As humans, we make many decisions based on our own fears or worries. We fear dying so we choose to visit our family doctor and specialists for our specific needs. We preplan our funerals in fear that our loved ones will be left with the hassle. When winter weather is in the forecast, we rush out in fear that we may run out of milk, bread, and eggs. When gas prices are on the rise, we fear not having enough money to replenish the fuel in our tanks. The same thing goes for rising grocery prices. I know I am not the first to ask myself ‘How am I going to feed my family if this madness doesn’t stop?’ Many even assume that our government uses ‘Fear Tactics’ to control us. While I have no personal proof that this is happening, the current condition of our country does make you wonder. The American Folk and Jazz artist Bobby McFerrin once recorded a song entitled “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. The song had great success, but the message it implies is much easier said than done as we so often allow fear and worry to control and consume us.
I have been told “the Bible is life’s instruction manual” more times than I can count. Even if you do not believe the main principles of the Christian religion or way of life, the Bible is truly full of good, sound advice to help one be a positive member of society. Recently, in a Bible study, it resonated to me just how many times the Bible instructs us to “fear not”. With a quick Google search, I found that those words are mentioned more than 360 times! Why so many? I believe it is more about reassurance than anything else. When we are upset, scared, or worried, we rarely can process the voice of reason. Our mind gravitates toward the worse and it takes a lot of convincing to think positive once again.
The lifespan of our fear and worry varies with each situation. Some situations can be greater than others. Whether you worry about money woes, your own or someone else’s health, or a Halloween creepy crawly, the greatest tool in our tool belt to battle fear is our own mindset. Matthew 6:34 instructs “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”
No one knows what tomorrow will bring. While it is easier said than done, let's do our best to let tomorrow worry about itself. Place your trust that our fate does not lie in the worries and fears of today. Push those aside and have the mindset that there will be a brighter tomorrow if you choose to have joy and positivity and want there to be a brighter tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.