After this past weekend, I am not sure what Irving Berlin was thinking about when he proclaimed to be dreaming about a white Christmas. If you are reading this it is likely that you experienced a similar holiday weekend that I did. Frozen water lines, power outages, and a fear of being on the road to visit loved ones outside of our own homes. And let’s not forget that electric bill! I dread receiving mine, but I am thankful to Jackson Energy and its crews for keeping things going during such harsh conditions. Many churches that had service scheduled for Christmas Sunday got canceled and many chose not to go due to the weather conditions. Personally, I feel a Christmas church service is a very special time to reflect on the reason for the season.
I have learned in my short time on earth that we as humans often appreciate things of the past far more than the present. Businesses in our community have come and gone with a recent example of that being the recently closed Pizza Station in McKee. They have only been closed for a few short weeks and I am already hearing former patrons reminiscing about the meals they had there.
We often neglect time with our loved ones only to miss them when they are gone. While an analog clock hand can be spun backward it does not reverse time. We are often left living in regret of not making time in our busy schedules to pop in to visit the ones that we care about the most.
I do not have any control over weather conditions and if it were left up to me nature’s thermostat would be at a consistent 68º. But the rain on everyone’s parade (or should I say ice) reminded me once again to not take for granted when a situation is going in my favor. If you have a favorite place to shop, eat, or visit in our community, enjoy them now. You never know what may happen. Have family that is here today? They could be gone tomorrow. Enjoy them when you can. I know life can be chaotic. We all have to live our own lives and our own priorities. But when you can, enjoy what you can today so you do not regret it so much tomorrow.
To those that had to postpone their Christmas celebrations until the weather fairs up and to those that have gotten to carry on as normal, I hope your Christmas is/was wonderful! And to the new year, I wish you nothing but the best! Thank you for allowing the Sun to serve you for another year.
See you next year!
