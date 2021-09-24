James Jayme Marcum, General Manager - Random Thoughts
In January of 1998, CBS unveiled a television show that captivated many households in our community. Kids Say the Darndest Things entertained us with something that many got to enjoy anyway, right in their own household. The show only lasted a couple of years before it’s revival in 2019, but that didn’t stop our youth from letting us know what was on their mind and keeping us entertained.
Children are often faced with hardships they do not know how to handle or deserve. It could be an abusive parent who takes their personal stress out of their offspring, physical or verbal. It could be a part of their education that weighs them down and they just do not grasp the ideas being presented to them. It could be an illness that has wreaked havoc on their life, making them endure internal pain and suffering that even the strongest adults find extremely hard to bear.
Our responsibility as guides for the next generation is to train them for life without us. Whether it be spending time with friends without us present, moving out and taking on the world, or life after we pass on. At some point, our children’s leaders will not be present to help them make decisions or keep them out of trouble. Loving children isn’t so much about handing them the world on a silver platter, but giving them the knowledge they need to be on their own, how to take care of their own, and encourage them to do their best at reaching the goals set before them. Not telling them how terrible they are, how worthless they are, or that they just can’t do the things that need to be done. We have to properly do our part before we can expect them to do theirs.
Unfortunately, we all have made bad choices at some point in our life. Or maybe you have just been handed a tough hand at the game of life. We are currently seeing a society that has a sense of entitlement for everything. We are seeing an “if I cry I get my way” mentality. Our children are growing up thinking the darndest things they say is more of a way of life and not random thoughts coming from their developing mind. It’s time to simmer down. It’s time to focus on today’s reality. Our adults need to step up and face life’s hardships head-on. Understanding life wasn’t meant to be easy, but challenging. No one deserves abuse in any capacity. But they do deserve to know how to handle life the proper way when it decides to throw its punches. It is unfortunate for children to endure hardships, but it is more unfortunate if they do not know how to handle them alone when you are gone.
Yes, you are only as old as you feel. But you are also only so much of an adult as you are based on your own actions. No matter which wing you fly with, life is tough. Learn to deal with it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.