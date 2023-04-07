“I strongly believe that informed, educated citizens (who would never dream of asking others to do their thinking for them) are nation-builders”
- George Stamatis
This past February marked 13 years I have personally spent in the newspaper business. In those 13 years, I have watched three separate publications shine a light on the good in their respective communities, what some would consider the bad guys being busted, and the ugly truth that needs to be brought to the surface. With every issue, there are three sides to every story, with the truth being somewhere in the middle.
Each week here at the Sun, we publish our publication on Wednesday where the newspaper is available on newsstands. Along with the help of the United States Postal Service, we try to make sure our in-county subscribers receive their newspapers on Thursdays. Our publication is more than just an arrangement of paragraphs about who did what this week. It is also far more than just our front page. Throughout the pages of your weekly Sun, we strive for the truth and nothing but the truth in every single issue!
In every community, not just in ours, we find those that want to question their local officials, and you should. On March 22nd, 2023 the Sun printed a Letter to the Editor by Levi Moore. Mr. Moore’s writing exclaimed his opinion about Jackson County’s trash controversy and stated his thoughts on what changes needed to be made. When the letter was published on our website, social media became the breeding ground for several others sharing that they had a similar opinion to that of Levi. I find this fine and well, but unfortunately, I did see that many are just unaware of several facts that make or break their arguments. Many of the questions asked have been answered several times in this publication alone. I know that many have obligations that keep them from visiting public meetings due to work, family, etc. But, for the small expense of 50¢ per week, you have the opportunity to be well-informed with the information needed to make your arguments more solid. It is okay to have a separate opinion. Our country has been formed into the “greatest country in the world” based on having separate opinions, discussing them, and building from there. This may or may not be the case today, but that is a battle for another day. The Christian community has been built from years of having separate opinions and building on the love we share for God and his son. Philippians 2:2 states “then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind.”
If we care about the same goals, then we all share a similar goal. If we truly want to see growth, we need to be informed by the facts and not by what we imagine the issues are. It is perfectly okay to have questions, and you can receive the right answers by attending meetings, speaking with our local leaders, or even picking up a copy of your local newspaper. While your support for local journalism means the world to us, being well-informed helps make our whole community’s world go around.
The Sun offers the entire community this opportunity to write a Letter to the Editor and we encourage you to do so.
