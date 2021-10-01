Random Thoughts - James "Jayme" Marcum, General Manager
Over the past few days, social media has been showered with thousands of posts with parents wishing their daughters and sons a happy holiday. If you are unfamiliar with “National Son’s Day” & “National Daughter’s Day”, well, I was too. From my understanding, these holidays are very similar to Father’s Day and Mother’s Day, but with the offspring in mind.
Of course, I had to ask myself “Do we really need a holiday to celebrate everything?” Personally, I believe that at some point we will establish a holiday for nearly everything. We have Old Rock Day in January and Onion Ring Day in June. We even have a Go For a Ride Day in November! Where does this madness come from? Passion. I believe that most of these special holidays have been established by people who truly have a passion for what they do, who they love, what they enjoy, and who they are. Others have been declared to attempt to get into your wallet. That is a subject for another day.
This year I got to celebrate Father’s Day for the first time and I got to wish my own daughter a Happy National Daughters Day, too. No, I don’t have any biological offspring. But, God did give me the opportunity to be a step-parent and I find that pretty amazing too! I learned this year that Father’s Day isn’t about you being showered with gifts for the fact of who you are, but more about your offspring (blood or not) showing their appreciation for you being in their lives.
While you may not celebrate every holiday that has been declared, more than likely you do celebrate the big ones. So, why should you show your appreciation to your offspring, especially with their own national holiday? Because you are passionate about them. Your children bring love in the darkest times. Your children can put a smile on your face without even meaning to. It gives you the opportunity to pass on your own raising and so much more. I find that a reason to celebrate!
To my own daughter, Addi B, I do truly enjoy and appreciate getting to be a part of your life. You have given me so much with so little effort. Your Mom and Dad gave the world an amazing person and I find myself blessed to be a bonus in your life. As I get older and find myself eyeballing fuzzy moccasins to wear around the house like my papaw (don’t judge), I enjoy those nights at the kitchen table, playing with legos, and having flashbacks to my own childhood. I find myself in more appreciation for my own Mom and Dad, for the time they put into my life. For the time they spent with me and how much I cherish it as an adult. But, also to my own bonus parents, for taking on the opportunity to be a part of my life when they never really had to. For showing me genetics is only blood deep and you can love another person as your own and never give it a second thought. For setting the mold for what being a bonus parent is all about. For never trying to replace, but to add to.
If you missed these holidays, mark your calendars for next year. National Daughter’s Day will be September 25th, 2022, and National Son’s Day will be March 4th, 2022.
