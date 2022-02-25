James Keith Spurlock was born August 28, 1962 in Madison County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday February 14, 2022 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn., being 59 years old. He was the son of the late Arvel and Effie Mae Ward Spurlock.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Jenny (Chasteen) Spurlock of Tyner; by two sons Brandon Spurlock (Felisha)and Jared Spurlock (Katie) both of Tyner, Kentucky, and by the following siblings: Virgil Spurlock (Shannon) Tyner, Kentucky, Phyllis (Joe) Sparks, Joetta (Bobby) Johnson, Brenda (D.A.) Lear and Carol (Kenny) Marcum all of McKee, Kentucky and a sister-in-law Sue Spurlock. Keith is also survived by four grandchildren; Kylee, Cole, Gunnar and Jax.
Other than his parents Keith was preceded in death by two brothers; Leon and Dallas Spurlock.
PALBEARERS: Tony Thompson, Jordan Thompson, Steve Spurlock, Blake Spurlock, Justen Engel, Charlie Russell, Charlie Skelton and Cart Flannery. Honorary pallbearers: Glenn Spurlock, Darrell Harrison, Jason Dozier & Tim Ferguson.
Funeral services for Keith Spurlock 1:00 P.M. Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Johnson officiating with burial in the Spurlock's Back Ridge Farm Cemetery in Tyner, Ky. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.