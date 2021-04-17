James Richard Vickers known as “Ritchie” and was born January 31, 1973 in Manchester, Kentucky and departed this life on April 8, 2021 at his residence in Tyner at the young age of 48. Ritchie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He will always be remembered for his big heart and contagious smile. He worked hard all of his life, spending most of his days in the log woods until he began his battle with cancer. He was always willing and eager to help all those who was around him. Ritchie is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathy Vickers of Tyner. He is survived by his daughter Samantha Cole and her husband Dylan of Tyner, son Nicholas Vickers, daughter Makayla Vickers and her fiancé Nicholas Lakes and a son Brayden Vickers all of Tyner, by his mother Bernice (Flannery) Vickers of Tyner and a brother Shannon Vickers all of Tyner. He was preceded in death by his father James Estill Vickers, a sister Rita Kay (Vickers) Lakes, infant who was lost at 14 weeks and by a very special grandson Samuel Dawson Blake Cole. Richie was a member of the Trinity Church of God in Tyner. Ritchie wanted everyone to know that all his hope was in Jesus and the song “All my hope is in Jesus” was his testimony. He loved his family and friends more than anything. Ritchie fought a long hard battle with cancer but remained faithful to the Lord up until his very last breath. He will be dearly missed by all his family, friends and the community.
PALLBEARERS: Nicholas Vickers, Dylan Cole, Shannon Vickers, Joel Lakes, Jackie Hurst, Nicholas Lakes, Garvin Baker and Tim Vickers.
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Brayden Vickers, Jimmy Person, Benny Myers, Junior and Josh Maggard, Rodney Huff, Gary Neeley, Derek, Jake and Jon Vickers, Homer, Phillip, Gary and Travis Summers and his special friends the Amish Community.
Funeral services 2:00 P.M., Monday April 12, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Reed, Bro. Terry Million and Bro. Gary Lady officiating with burial in the Vickers-Lakes Cemetery. Visitation 6 P.M. Sunday April 11, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
