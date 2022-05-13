Janet B. Abrams was born August 30, 1943 in East Hampton, Massachusetts and departed this life Monday, May 2, 2022 at her residence in Waco, KY at the age of 78. She was the daughter of the late Rene’ Charles Beaudoin and Mary Alice (Dubord) Beaudoin.
Janet is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Abrams (Steve Mills) of Paint Lick, Lisa (Troy) Richardson of McKee and Kim Abrams (Dan Knoerzer) of Bethel, Ohio. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Alicia Garrett, Justin Richardson, Isabelle Richardson, Nick Wilson, Mollie Richardson and Morgan Harrison and two great grandchildren, Josie Richardson and Charlie Richardson. Janet is also survived by her brother-in-law, Johnny (Harriette) Abrams; by her niece, Dorcie (Gary) Creech and by a great niece, Mandy (Brian) Turner.
In addition to her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Wesley Abrams; by her infant daughter, Debbie Abrams and by her sister, Debbie Banas.
Janet was a member of the Old Orchard Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers: Justin Richardson, Nick Wilson, Matthew Riley, Chase Harrison, Adrian Garrett and Brian Turner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
