Janet Louise Coffey was born September 2, 1949 in Clay County and departed this life Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Odell & Emma (Shelton) Short.
In addition to her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by her son, Todd Reid; husband, Harold Coffey; sister, Margaret Ann Reid; brother, Jim Short; sister, Lisa Haddix.
Janet is survived by her brother, Bob Short; sister-in-law, Kim Short; brother-in-law, Steve Haddix; sister-in-law, Gloria Coffey; brother and sister-in-law, Kendell & Jewell Coffey; brother and sister-in-law, Ed & Sandy Coffey; brother and sister-in-law Doug & Loretta Coffey; sister in law, Sheila & Mark Sizemore and step son, Tony (Nicole) Coffey. She is also survived by the following nieces and nephews, Crystal (Hobie) Baker, Chad (Erin) Coffey, Jason (Tara) Coffey, Heather (Josh) Madden, Amanda (Josh) Gray, Donnie Wayne Coffey, Kendall (Racheal) Coffey, Josh Short and Beki Mills; by a host of great nieces and nephews and by a host of other family and friends.
Private graveside services were held at the Coffey Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Burchette officiating. Pallbearers: Chad Coffey, Jason Coffey, Kendall Coffey, Josh Madden, Josh Gray, Hobie Baker and Josh Short. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
