Obit Candles

Janice Thompson was born June26, 1950 in Michigan and departed this life Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence in Beattyville, being 70 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Earl Richard and Norma Jean Stamper.

   Janice is survived by her son, Christopher Thompson; life partner, Darley King and special friends, Jessica (Calvin) Hoover and Amy (Matt) Caldwell.  She is also survived by the following siblings, Jerry (Regina), Roger, Carl, Forest and Nancy.  Janice was blessed with a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To send flowers to the family of Janice Thompson, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you