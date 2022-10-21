Janie Louise Brockman was born April 8, 1965, in Madison County and departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence in Sand Gap at the age of 57. She was the daughter of the late Elmer & Mavie (King) Young.
Janie is survived by her daughter, Anna Brockman of Sand Gap and by two sisters, Donna Harrison of McKee and Rachel Maupin of Berea.
In addition to her parents, Janie was also preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Milton Brockman; by a sister, Janice Young and by three brothers, William Young, Cloyd Young and Johnny Wayne Young.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam officiating. Burial to follow in the Brockman Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.