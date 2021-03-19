Jason Alan Goins was born January 12, 1971 in Hamilton, OH and departed this life Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 50 years of age. He was the son of Lois (Witt) Dezarn of Tyner and of the late James Goins.
In addition to his mother, Jason was also survived by three siblings, James Goins, Jr., Johnny Goins and Ann Hubbard all of Clay County.
Other than his father, Jason was also preceded in death by a sister, Julie Denise Goins.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
