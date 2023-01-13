Jason Isaacs was born March 16, 1976 in Estill County and departed this life Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence, at the age of 46. He was the son of Snowie (Fowler) Isaacs of McKee and of the late Burlin Isaacs.
In addition to his mother, Jason was also survived by a son, Timothy Isaacs of Berea and by three siblings, Bert (Kim) Isaacs of McKee, Linda Brockman (Mike) of Sand Gap and Brenda (Mike) McKinney of McKee. He was blessed with nieces and nephews, Rachel (James) Sturgill, Alicia Maupin, Michelle Welch, and Derek Maupin, and by great nieces and nephews, Noah Welch, Jace Hurst, Leela Hurst, Carson Cheeks and Jaxon Richardson.
Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Russell Flat Cemetery with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
