Jason Lloyd Deaton was born October 9, 1982 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Wednesday October 27, 2021 in Stanford, Kentucky being 39 years of age. He was the son of the late Bobby Ray and Patricia Murrell Radford Deaton.
Jason is survived by two siblings; Natasha Sizemore and Bobby Lee Deaton both of Stanford, Ky. and by his grandmother’s; Florence Deaton of Manchester, Kentucky and Minnie Jackson of Garrard County, Kentucky.
Funeral services for Jason Deaton is 2:00 P.M. Monday November 1, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Kentucky with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Mitchell Baker officiating with burial in the Deaton Cemetery in Clay County, Kentucky. Visitation 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements
