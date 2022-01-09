The Jackson National Weather Station reported that a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring widespread rain to all of eastern Kentucky with a slight chance for embedded thunder in the southeast. A flash freeze is possible overnight as cold air rushes in and drops temps into the teens. Monday and Tuesday will be much cooler but dry as high pressure and northwest flow dominate.
Jackson County Emergency Management has urged caution for travel early Monday morning reporting:
