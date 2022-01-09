JC Sun Weather Alert
E. KY Forecast

The Jackson National Weather Station reported that a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring widespread rain to all of eastern Kentucky with a slight chance for embedded thunder in the southeast. A flash freeze is possible overnight as cold air rushes in and drops temps into the teens. Monday and Tuesday will be much cooler but dry as high pressure and northwest flow dominate.

Jackson County Emergency Management has urged caution for travel early Monday morning reporting: 

*** Possibly Hazardous Conditions for 01/09/2022 ***
With the rain today and cold temperatures tonight The National Weather Service in Jackson is saying the roads could flash freeze overnight. Use caution in the morning, it may be extremely slick.

