The Jackson County Development Association in partnership with (Chamber of Commerce, Jackson County Tourism Commission, McKee Trail Town Committee, McKee Downtown Revitalization Group, Jackson County Community Foundation, Jackson County Offroad Association) is initiating a process to update Jackson County’s twenty-year-old strategic plan and want your input to help shape our county’s future. We want he whole community to come and express their concerns and dreams for the future of Jackson county
Our county has experienced many changes over the last two decades from the widespread growth of fiber optics to the home, a shifting job market away from large scale manufacturing to the emergence of a tourism and service economy rooted in our most valuable assets – our people and natural environment. In addition to the certification of McKee as a trail town, the growth of bed and breakfasts and AirBnBs throughout the county, Jackson County will soon be intersected by seven regional trails and one national trail furthering the growth potential of our tourism economy providing new arenas for job creation and entrepreneurial growth.
This strategic planning process seeks the input of Jackson County residents to learn more about what our community aspires to be and how we can get there together. To hear from as many residents as possible the Jackson County Development Association will be launching a county wide survey in addition to three listening sessions planned to take place around the county at the following locations:
Wednesday, July 13th 6pm
Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department
6827 Highway 421 N, McKee, KY 40447
Thursday, July 14th 6pm
Jackson County Extension Conference Center
1296 Main Street South McKee, KY 40447
This planning process will be facilitated by the University of Kentucky’s Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) with funding provided by the Center for Rural Development. For more information about this upcoming planning process or to learn more about how you can contribute please contact Judy Schmitt at jctec@prtcnet.org
